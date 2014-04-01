New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 08, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.442
Reoffer price 99.442
Yield 0.99 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, DB & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
