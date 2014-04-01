New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 08, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.442

Reoffer price 99.442

Yield 0.99 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, DB & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)