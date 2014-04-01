FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IPF prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond
#Intel
April 1, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IPF prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Personal Finance plc

Guarantor IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal Finance

Investments Limited, IPF International Limited

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 7, 2021

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.75 pct

Spread 440.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 477.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1054714248

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

