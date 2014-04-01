New Issue- NIBC prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NIBC Bank N.V.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 8, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.659
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.4bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, LBBW, NIBC, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)