New Issue- NIBC prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NIBC prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NIBC Bank N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.659

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.4bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, LBBW, NIBC, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1054163347

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

