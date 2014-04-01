New Issue- Deutsche Annington prices 700 mln euro 2074 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V.
Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 8, 2074
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.782
Reoffer price 99.782
Yield 4.675 pct
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & MS
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)