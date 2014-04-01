New Issue-Nord LB prices $50 mln 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date April 04, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 98.00

Reoffer price 98.00

Yield 2.433 pct

Payment Date April 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000NLB8B11

