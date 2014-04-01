New Issue-Nord LB prices $50 mln 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date April 04, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 98.00
Reoffer price 98.00
Yield 2.433 pct
Payment Date April 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
