New Issue-Shinhan prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Shinhan Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 8, 2017
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CITI,
Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
