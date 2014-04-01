FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Shinhan prices $500 mln 2017 FRN
April 1, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Shinhan prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Shinhan Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 8, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CITI,

Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

