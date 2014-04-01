FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB prices 200 mln stg 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices 200 mln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date April 9, 2018

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 18bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

