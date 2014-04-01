New Issue-NWB prices 200 mln stg 2018 FRN

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 9, 2018
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 18bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
