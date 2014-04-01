New Issue-FMS adds 100 mln euro to 2018 FRN

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 1 basis point

Reoffer price 99.966

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 2 basis point

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 600 million euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN DE000A11QBL3

Permanent ISIN DE000A1REUS2

