FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-FMS adds 100 mln euro to 2018 FRN
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS adds 100 mln euro to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 1 basis point

Reoffer price 99.966

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 2 basis point

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 600 million euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN DE000A11QBL3

Permanent ISIN DE000A1REUS2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.