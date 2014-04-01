New Issue-FMS adds 100 mln euro to 2018 FRN

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2018
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 1 basis point
Reoffer price 99.966
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 2 basis point
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 600 million euro when fungible
Temporary ISIN DE000A11QBL3
Permanent ISIN DE000A1REUS2
