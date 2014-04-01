New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 11, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.773
Reoffer price 99.773
Yield 1.077 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and MIZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
