New Issue-Unicredit prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank IPO-UCB.F

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 9, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.459

Reoffer Yield 1.935 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,

JP Morgan and Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Unidisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000HV2AK00

