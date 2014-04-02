CORRECTED-New Issue- DT Hypo adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

(Correction to change from new issue to increase)

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.447

Reoffer price 100.447

Yield 0.755 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB, Commerzbank, Deka, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nord/LB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DHY3855

