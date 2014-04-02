FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 80 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 80 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 80 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 87.571

Payment Date April 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 700 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

