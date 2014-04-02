New Issue-EIB adds 80 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 80 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 87.571
Payment Date April 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 700 million Turkish lira
When fungible
