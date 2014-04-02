New Issue-EIB adds 80 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 80 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 87.571

Payment Date April 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 700 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

