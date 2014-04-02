New Issue-Asfinag prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Autobahnen Und Schnellstrassen Finanzierungs AG

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 09, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Reoffer yield 1.461 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 46.8bp

Over the 0.993 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg and Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1055095704

