New Issue- IBRD prices 75 mln Zambian Kwacha 2015 bond
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IBRD prices 75 mln Zambian Kwacha 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 75 million Zambian Kwacha

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 10.75 pct

Issue price 99.8375

Reoffer price 99.8375

Yield 10.876 pct

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1055180217

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

