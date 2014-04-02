New Issue- ABN AMRO prices A$100 mln 2019 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.507
Reoffer price 99.507
Yield 4.738 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)