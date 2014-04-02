New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2019 FRN

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 100.344
Reoffer price 100.344
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
