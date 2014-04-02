New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London branch)
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.30
Reoffer price 99.80
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
