New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London branch)

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.30

Reoffer price 99.80

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0241392783

