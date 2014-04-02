New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 92.57
Reoffer price 92.3825
Yield 10.552 pct
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (0.1875 pct m&u and 0 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Brazilian real
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)