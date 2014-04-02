New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 92.57

Reoffer price 92.3825

Yield 10.552 pct

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (0.1875 pct m&u and 0 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Brazilian real

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0875150871

