#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BBVA prices 1.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BBVA Subordinated Capital S.A.U.

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2024

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.694

Reoffer price 99.694

Yield 3.568 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,ING,

Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1055241373

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
