New Issue- BBVA prices 1.5 bln euro 2024 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BBVA Subordinated Capital S.A.U.
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2024
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.694
Reoffer price 99.694
Yield 3.568 pct
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,ING,
Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
