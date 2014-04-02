New Issue-IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian Real 2018 bond

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilain Real
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 99.22
Yield 10.750 pct
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities PLC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)and AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s GMTN programme
