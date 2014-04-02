New Issue- Siam Commercial Bank prices $750 mln 2019 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Siam Commercial Bank PCL
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date April 7, 2019
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.60
Reoffer price 99.60
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)