New Issue- OKB adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrolbank AG (OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.924

Reoffer yield 2.007 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under OKB’s Euroshelf Debt Issuance Programme

Temporary ISIN XS1055094996

ISIN XS1026560836

