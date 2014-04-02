FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 29, 2021

Coupon 0.780 pct

Issue price 98.010

Reoffer price 98.010

Yield 1.384 pct

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JV4

