New Issue-NIB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount $1.0 Billion
Maturity Date June 14, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.591
Reoffer price 99.591
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under the issuer’s DIP Programme
