New Issue-NIB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount $1.0 Billion

Maturity Date June 14, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s DIP Programme

