New Issue- KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2016 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2016

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.934

Reoffer price 99.934

Yield 0.282 pct

Spread Minus 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R07Y7

