New Issue-BNG prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BNG prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 30, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.447

Reoffer price 99.697

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 33.2bp

Over the Swiss Government Bond

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Zredit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0241528741

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

