New Issue-BNG prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 30, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.447
Reoffer price 99.697
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 33.2bp
Over the Swiss Government Bond
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Zredit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
