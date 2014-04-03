FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EAA prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays and CITI

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000EAA0S30

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.