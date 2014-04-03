New Issue-BNG adds 75 mln stg 2018 bond

Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 75 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.988
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes The issue size will total 700 million Sterling
When fungible
