New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 10, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Payment Date April 10, 2017

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under Issuer’s EMTN Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

