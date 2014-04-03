New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2020 FRN

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date February 17, 2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 100.232

Reoffer price 100.232

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 21bp

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 650 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1031001198

