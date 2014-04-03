New Issue- SSAB prices 350 mln euro 2019 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SSAB AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Reoffer yield 4.0 pct
Spread 296.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 330.6bp
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Nordea , SEB & SHB
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
