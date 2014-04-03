New Issue- SSAB prices 350 mln euro 2019 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SSAB AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 10, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.444

Reoffer yield 4.0 pct

Spread 296.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 330.6bp

Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Nordea , SEB & SHB

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055515412

