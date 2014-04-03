FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NordLB prices $500 mln 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NordLB prices $500 mln 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2024

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, Nomura, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

