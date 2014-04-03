FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Tullow prices $650 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Tullow prices $650 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tullow Oil

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date April 15, 2022

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.25 pct

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BAML, Deutsche

Bank, Cedit Agricole CIB and Standard Chartered

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s) and BB (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

RegS ISIN USG91235AB05

144A ISIN US899415AC75

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

