New Issue-Tullow prices $650 mln 2022 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tullow Oil
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date April 15, 2022
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.25 pct
Spread 365 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BAML, Deutsche
Bank, Cedit Agricole CIB and Standard Chartered
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s) and BB (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
RegS ISIN USG91235AB05
