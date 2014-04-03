FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Essilor prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Essilor prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Essilor International (Compagnie Generale

d‘Optique) SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 09, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.394

Reoffer price 99.394

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011842939

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

