New Issue-Essilor prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Essilor International (Compagnie Generale
d‘Optique) SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.394
Reoffer price 99.394
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
