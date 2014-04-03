FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 96.225

Reoffer price 95.225

Yield 9.618 pct

Reoffer yield 10.277 pct

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 815 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
