New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 96.225
Reoffer price 95.225
Yield 9.618 pct
Reoffer yield 10.277 pct
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 815 million Turkish lira
when fungible
