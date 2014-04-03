New Issue- Volkswagen prices 600 mln SEK 2016 FRN

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 11, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35bp
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)