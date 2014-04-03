New Issue-NRW adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 3 month Libor + 24 basis points

Issue price 100.427

Reoffer price 100.427

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 12 basis points

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $700 million when fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0981935298

