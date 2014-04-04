FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMS Health IPO priced at $20/share - market source
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

IMS Health IPO priced at $20/share - market source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management-backed IMS Health Holdings Inc’s initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, a market source said, valuing the healthcare information company at about $6.64 billion.

With 65 million shares offered, the IPO raised about $1.30 billion at the offer price, which was slightly above the mid-point of its expected price range of $18-$21 per share.

IMS is selling 52 million shares while the rest are being offered by selling shareholders.

IMS provides prescription data to the pharmaceutical industry, medical device makers, government agencies and other companies in the healthcare sector. Founded in 1954, the company has over 5,000 clients and operates in more than 100 countries, according to its website.

IMS shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IMS.”

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch were among the underwriters for the IPO.

The company has a total of 331.892 million shares outstanding. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.