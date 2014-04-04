FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM hires crisis manager Jeff Eller - NYT
April 4, 2014

GM hires crisis manager Jeff Eller - NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors has hired Jeff Eller as a crisis management adviser, the New York Times reported, as the automaker faces investigations over ignition switch defects linked to deadly crashes and mounting recalls.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday endured a withering attack at a U.S. Senate hearing that opened with accusations that the company fostered “a culture of cover-up.”

The creation of the team of outside advisers stands in marked contrast to GM's early approach to handling the crisis, when it looked primarily inward to set strategy, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)

Eller was chairman at Public Strategies Inc, which has advised U.S. presidents and top CEOs on how to navigate complex communications and public policy issues, and represented Firestone in its tire recall in 2000.

GM spokesman Greg Martin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Eller could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

