New Issue- Theta Capital prices $150 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Theta Capital prices $150 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Theta Capital Pte. Ltd.

Guarantor PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk and certain of its subsidiaries

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1054375446

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
