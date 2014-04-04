New Issue-SGS adds 111.694 mln SFR to 2022 bond

April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower SGS
Issue Amount 111.694 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 25, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.533
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss
francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0241634945
Permanent ISIN CH0236122724
