New Issue-SGS adds 111.694 mln SFR to 2022 bond
April 4, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-SGS adds 111.694 mln SFR to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower SGS

Issue Amount 111.694 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.533

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss

francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0241634945

Permanent ISIN CH0236122724

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

