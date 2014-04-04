FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 89.745

Reoffer price 88.5575

Yield 10.303 pct

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 290 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0875891615

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

