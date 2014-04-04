New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 89.745

Reoffer price 88.5575

Yield 10.303 pct

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 290 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0875891615

