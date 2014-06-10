New Issue-TD prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 FRN

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 16, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 28 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 28 basis points

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1077711403

