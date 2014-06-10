New Issue- Intesa prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.69

Reoffer yield 2.048 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.26bp

over the July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC,

Natixis & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1077772538

