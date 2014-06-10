FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Intesa prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Intesa prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.69

Reoffer yield 2.048 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.26bp

over the July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC,

Natixis & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1077772538

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
