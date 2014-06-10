New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln NOK to 2019 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.6 billion Norwegian crown
When fungible
