New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 94.32
Yield 9.662 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Brazilian
Real when fungible
