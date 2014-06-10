New Issue- Vakifbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.

(Vakifbank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Reoffer yield 3.65 pct

Spread 292 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.9bp

Over the 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Erste Group,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing ISE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1077629225

