New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2020 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 99.2070
Reoffer price 97.6070
Yield 7.665 pct
Reoffer Yield 8.033 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SAGBs
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.4 billion Rand when fungible
