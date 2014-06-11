New Issue-SEK prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corp (SEK)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.771

Reoffer yield 1.923 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.1bp

Over UST

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Citi & Daiwa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US00254EMC39

