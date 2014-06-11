New Issue-SEK prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corp (SEK)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.771
Reoffer yield 1.923 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.1bp
Over UST
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Citi & Daiwa
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law New York
