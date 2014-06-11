FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds 30 mln Tuekish Lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds 30 mln Tuekish Lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 91.371

Yield 8.421 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 270 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0895805876

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
